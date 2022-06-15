Clear Lake Seawall makes state’s historic register (AUDIO)
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake Seawall has been added to the state’s list of historic places.
Mayor Nelson Crabb says the city made a presentation to state historical leaders last Friday about the seawall. “A number of the board members expressed very positive remarks on it. When the vote came down, they voted unanimously to approve the Clear Lake Seawall to be on the state historic registry.”
Crabb says the hope now is that it receives a national historic designation. “Now they hope to send it on to the National Parks Service to be considered for the National Register of Historic Places. That won’t happen until maybe around the summer of 2023. This was very, very good, this was step one.”
Crabb says the seawall was constructed as a Works Progress Administration project in the 1930s with a restoration project that just wrapped up earlier this spring. “This was a very unique time in the history of our country when things like this were happening, and here we have in Clear Lake a very good example, certainly cherished by the whole city, and we thank the historic preservation board very much for actually placing it on the Iowa State Historic Register.”
Crabb made his comments on the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO earlier today. Listen to the program and/or download it via the audio player below.