Clear Lake officially “ice out” for 2021
CLEAR LAKE — One of the signs of spring officially being here is when Clear Lake has been declared as ice free. The lake today was officially declared “ice out” by City of Clear Lake water department superintendent Adam Theiss.
The lake is officially “ice out” when a boat can run along the entire shoreline of the lake without encountering any ice. The lake being ice out this year is a little bit earlier than last year when the lake was declared ice free on March 28th.
The earliest the lake has ever been free of ice was March 5th of 1931, while the latest ever was April 28th in 1951.