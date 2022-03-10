Clear Lake man sentenced to 25 years in prison for multiple burglaries
CLEAR LAKE — It’s 25 years in prison for a Clear Lake man who committed several burglaries.
55-year-old Richard Sigler was accused of stealing from several homes and garages in Clear Lake between January 31st and February 2nd of last year. Sigler pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of willful injury resulting in bodily injury.
Sigler was sentenced recently by District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt to a total of 25 years in prison.