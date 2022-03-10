      Breaking News
SkyWest to pull United Express service out of Mason City

Clear Lake man sentenced to 25 years in prison for multiple burglaries

Mar 10, 2022 @ 11:45am

CLEAR LAKE — It’s 25 years in prison for a Clear Lake man who committed several burglaries.

55-year-old Richard Sigler was accused of stealing from several homes and garages in Clear Lake between January 31st and February 2nd of last year. Sigler pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of willful injury resulting in bodily injury.

Sigler was sentenced recently by District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt to a total of 25 years in prison.

For the latest

Trending
Two of three not guilty pleas in case of Clear Lake thefts
Mason City woman facing separate felony charges of giving Fentanyl to patient at hospital, forgery
Wanted Ventura man arrested in Mason City
Mason City man sentenced to probation after being accused of assaulting a state trooper, high speed chase
Mason City men detained for allegedly trying to break into rural Worth County building
Connect With Us