Clear Lake man dead after southeast Iowa crash
EDDYVILLE — A Clear Lake man is dead after a fatal crash in southeastern Iowa.
The Iowa State Patrol says 81-year-old Ray Curtis was traveling northbound at mile marker 50 on US Highway 63 near Eddyville in Wapello County shortly after 9:20 Thursday morning, when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway to the right and entered the ditch. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its side in a field.
Curtis was taken to the Ottumwa Regional Health Center where he was later pronounced dead.