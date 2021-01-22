      Weather Alert

Clear Lake man dead after southeast Iowa crash

Jan 22, 2021 @ 5:03am

EDDYVILLE — A Clear Lake man is dead after a fatal crash in southeastern Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says 81-year-old Ray Curtis was traveling northbound at mile marker 50 on US Highway 63 near Eddyville in Wapello County shortly after 9:20 Thursday morning, when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway to the right and entered the ditch. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its side in a field.

Curtis was taken to the Ottumwa Regional Health Center where he was later pronounced dead.

