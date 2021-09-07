Clear Lake council to discuss re-letting alley reconstruction projects after not receiving bids
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will discuss what to do next after a proposed alley reconstruction project did not receive any bids.
City Administrator Scott Flory says in a memo to the council that the city received no bids for the project, and by Iowa law, the city must either re-advertise taking bids or decide not to undertake the project.
Flory says after consulting with prospective bidders that he’s recommending the council approve re-advertising and re-letting the 400 block of Main Avenue alley reconstruction portion of the project for bids this winter, with a late spring construction start and completion prior to June 1st 2022.
He also recommends the council re-advertises and re-lets the 600 block of Buddy Holly Place alley reconstruction immediately, with a bid letting to be held on September 16th and the council considering approving a contract at their September 20th meeting.
The council meets at 6 o’clock tonight at City Hall.