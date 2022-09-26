Clear Lake council to consider approving city’s application for Surf District improvements

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council will hold a special meeting later this evening to approve the city’s application for the Destination Iowa grant program for a proposed redevelopment project in the Surf District.

The city is looking to make several improvements to the area surrounding the Surf Ballroom, including the construction of a boutique-style hotel. A recently-completed feasibility study showed a hotel should be placed in the Surf District, and other improvements to the area have been suggested as well including retail development and a pathway between the Surf and the lake.

The council meets at 6 o’clock at City Hall.