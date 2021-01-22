Clear Lake council approves purchase of former Woodford Wheeler property for future library expansion
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council this week approved the purchase of the old Woodford Wheeler Lumber Company property at 210 North 4th Street for $343,000 with the idea of constructing a future expansion of the city’s Public Library. The lumber company relocated from the downtown area next door to the library to 1800 7th Avenue North in August.
City Administrator Scott Flory says the community will be involved in the process of determining what any future expansion of the library would include. “It is at an appropriate interim status while we go through a process to determine the best use for the property. Obviously we’ve acquired it for purposes for a future library expansion project, but what that may entail, we don’t know yet. I know the council is very deliberate about wanting to involve the community in that conversation as well as of course the library board of trustees and other stakeholders in the community. I think that’s an exciting opportunity to work toward the future there.”
Flory thanked property owners Tom and Jan Lovell for working with the city on the sale. “This is an important piece for our community downtown, so I appreciate their willingness to work with the city and make something very positive happen there. I look forward to a project there in the future. I know you’re all well aware, but it’s Clear Lake’s oldest business dating back to 1869. A very, very steeped business in Clear Lake history and tradition there. We’re very fortunate to still have the lumber yard here in our community.”
The sale is scheduled to be finalized around March 1st.