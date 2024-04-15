Clear Lake City Council to hold Fiscal Year 2025 budget hearing tonight

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight is scheduled to hold a public hearing and then consider approval of the city’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget that starts this July 1st.

The proposed tax rate for the City of Clear Lake would increase from $9.65 per $1000 taxable valuation to $9.85. The proposed budget would spend about $25.9 million — $11.9 million towards operations and maintenance; $13.1 million towards capital; and about $900,000 to debt service. That’s compared to the current fiscal year budget of $23.4 million.

The larger budget figure reflects projects taking place, including the Surf District Destination Iowa project.

The council meets at 5:30 this evening at City Hall.