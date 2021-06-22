Clarksville man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide in death of Charles City bicyclist
CHARLES CITY — A Butler County man has pleaded not guilty to a vehicular homicide charge connected with the death of a Charles City bicyclist.
44-year-old Colby Elliot of Clarksville was charged with vehicular homicide by reckless driving after allegedly striking 24-year-old Ellen Bengston with his pickup truck, killing the Charles City woman on August 2nd of last year.
The accident happened on Floyd County Road T-64 with Bengston riding her bike on the right side of the road when she was struck by Elliot, who is accused of distracted driving while opening up an app on his cell phone to read a message.
Elliot was scheduled to have his arraignment hearing in Floyd County District Court on Monday but filed a written plea of not guilty last week. His trial is scheduled to start on September 28th.
Vehicular homicide by reckless driving is a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.