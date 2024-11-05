The call about the Nunn brothers of San Antonio, Texas, being stabbed in the first block of North Washington Street in Shippensburg was received by PA State Police around 10 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, as previously reported by the Daily Voice.

An updated release from PSP states that they pronounced Christopher Nunn II, of San Antonio, Texas, deceased at the scene.

They found Dylan, his brother, with life-threatening injuries and transported him to Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center.

Although troopers stated that “there is no threat to the public,” they are investigating this killing as a homicide.

Alysa Antonelli, the brother’s sister, started a GoFundMe page to help fund Chris’s burial costs, which include sending his body back to Texas, as well as Dylan’s medical expenditures.

In early November, Antonelli shared an update:

“Dylan is in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. He is still in the hospital recovering.Chris has made it back to Texas and we are currently finalizing his memorial. Thank you SO SO much. From the bottom of my heart. I couldn’t have done this without the help and prayer from every one of you!”

The campaign has raised a total of $6,595 as of Sunday, November 3rd.

