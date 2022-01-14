Chicago man accused of Mason City murder has his trial delayed
MASON CITY — The trial of a Chicago man accused of murdering a man in downtown Mason City back in October has been delayed.
25-year-old Jelani Faulk is accused of repeatedly discharging a firearm at 35-year-old Christopher Tucker of Garner in the early morning hours of October 5th near the Happy Donkey Bar at the intersection of State and Federal. Tucker suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester, where he died the next day.
Faulk’s trial was scheduled to start on January 25th, but both prosecutors and the defendant requested that the trial be continued. District Judge Rustin Davenport this week approved an order resetting the trial to start on March 15th.
Faulk remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $1,005,000 bond.