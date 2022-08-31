Charles City man accused of vehicular homicide in crash near Nora Springs now faces additional charges

MASON CITY — Additional charges have been filed against a Charles City man accused of vehicular homicide after a crash in late July that killed a Mason City man.

58-year-old Timothy Hoy is accused of driving a vehicle late on the night of July 25th near the intersection of 265th and Yarrow Avenue west of Nora Springs in Cerro Gordo County, when he crossed the centerline of the roadway, striking another vehicle, killing the driver, 41-year-old Stephen Miles, and injuring two others.

Court documents state that a blood sample taken from Hoy tested at .179, over twice the legal limit for operating while intoxicated.

Hoy was originally charged with one count of vehicular homicide by OWI, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Formal trial information filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court today shows three additional charges against Hoy: vehicular homicide by reckless driving, a Class C felony; as well as two counts of serious injury by vehicle, both Class D felonies.

District Judge Rustin Davenport set September 13th as the date for Hoy’s arraignment hearing.