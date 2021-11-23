      Weather Alert

Charles City man accused of stealing money from grandmother pleads guilty

Nov 23, 2021 @ 10:58am

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man has entered into a plea agreement after being accused of stealing money from his dependent grandmother.

A criminal complaint says 33-year-old Casey Olson was the power of attorney for his grandmother who is a resident of a local nursing home. From October of last year to March of this year, Olson is accused of withdrawing approximately $15,000 from her bank account, as well as cashing in certificates of deposit that were valued at around $17,000.

The complaint says he wrote checks and used a debit card for numerous personal items for himself, while his grandmother only gave him permission to pay her few bills, utilities and taxes. Those bills were estimated at about $500 a month while the taxes were just under $500.

Olson was charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years, as well as dependent adult abuse by exploitation, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years.

Court records show that Olson has pleaded guilty to the dependent adult abuse charge with the first-degree theft charge being dismissed. Prosecutors are recommending a suspended five-year prison sentence, three years probation and payment of restitution when Olson is sentenced at a later date.

