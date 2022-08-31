Charles City man accused of crashing car into neighbor’s home pleads not guilty

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man accused of deliberately crashing a car into his neighbor’s house has pleaded not guilty.

51-year-old James Foster Junior is accused of driving a vehicle into a residence in the 1700 block of March Avenue on July 12th. A criminal complaint says Foster then backed up from the residence and then intentionally drove the vehicle through an overhead door on an outbuilding on the property. The vehicle became lodged in the exterior sidewall.

Foster was later arrested at his home. Investigators stated that Foster told them that he attacked his neighbors because he thought they were out to get him and were flying stealth drones over his property.

Foster was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, assault on person in certain occupations with the intent to cause serious injury, assault with a dangerous weapon, and operating while intoxicated. He filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges in Floyd County District Court earlier this week, with his trial scheduled to start on October 25th.

If convicted of all the charges, Foster could face over 40 years in prison.