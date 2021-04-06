Charles City firefighter’s home damaged by fire after lightning strike
CHARLES CITY — A longtime Charles City firefighter had his house damaged by fire after a lightning strike early this morning.
Charles City Fire Chief Eric Whipple says the department was called to 2198 Old Highway Road just southeast of Charles City shortly after 3:45 AM. On arrival, firefighters could see smoke and fire coming from the roof of the home and were able to contain the fire mostly to the attic area with substantial smoke and water damage throughout the rest of the structure.
Whipple says the home is owned by Russell Bornstein, who is a 20-year veteran of the Charles City Fire Department.
No injuries were reported to the two occupants of the home or to any of the firefighters on scene.
Fire departments from Floyd, Colwell and Nashua assisted at the scene.