Cerro Gordo supervisors to consider joining different mental health region
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote tomorrow on making a formal request to join a different mental health region.
Cerro Gordo County is among the 19 counties that are currently part of what’s known as “County Social Services” which provides financial support for mental health and disability services programs to individuals. The county for the last couple of years has been exploring leaving County Social Services due to concerns raised about rising costs and the quality of services in the region.
The supervisors will consider a request to join “CICS”, formerly known as Central Iowa Community Services, which currently serves Boone, Greene, Franklin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jasper, Madison, Marshall, Poweshiek, Story and Warren counties.
The supervisors meet at 10 o’clock tomorrow in the boardroom at the courthouse.