Cerro Gordo supervisors approve max property tax dollars for FY 2024 budget

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today approved the maximum property tax dollars to be levied in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget that starts on July 1st.

The county’s budget director Heather Mathre says, “The dollars we will raise for general county services will be no more than $16,303,186; and the rural services $3,528,378.”

The supervisors today also set the public hearing to approve the Fiscal Year 2024 budget for their April 10th meeting.