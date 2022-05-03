Cerro Gordo supervisors approve Destination Iowa grant application for campground electrical upgrade project
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today approved an application to a new state grant program that would help with upgrading the county’s campgrounds.
Governor Reynolds recently announced the Destination Iowa program, a $100 million investment from the state’s American Rescue Plan Act funding to apply towards outdoor recreation, tourism, economically-significant development and creative place-making. The county’s Conservation Board requested that the supervisors partner with them and approve the application for $256,000 to put toward the $640,000 project.
The county’s campgrounds at Linn Grove, Ingebretson and Wilkinson parks have been having issues in recent years with the electrical services for campers.
Supervisor Chris Watts says the project developed by Conservation Director Mike Webb would help modernize around 130 campsites at those parks. “He’s got a nice plan for our three big campgrounds, upgrading the services from 30 to 50 amp, and with this grant it would cost Cerro Gordo County approximately half of the original estimate. It would be a good deal.”
Supervisor Tim Latham says the project is needed to keep the campgrounds up to par. “I’d like to thank Mike Webb for his hard work to do this. If we do get this grant, it’s really going to help to upgrade the parks for the electrical systems, so it would be a great thing.”
Under the proposal, if the $256,000 Destination Iowa grant is approved, the Board of Supervisors would contribute $230,000 toward the project with the other $154,000 coming from park funds.