Cerro Gordo health officials warn of continued COVID-19 spread, numbers up in 18-40 year olds
MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County health officials warn of the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the county. 44 of the county’s 70 total cases have been identified in the month of June. There’s been a significant spike in illness within the young adult population ages 18-40, with over half of the cases in June being in that age range.
The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health says there’s no specific event or location connecting the cases, indicating increased community spread, and that COVID-19 is still prevalent in the community and that people should continue with prevention efforts to help slow the spread of the virus. Among the department’s recommendations:
- If you are 65 or older, have underlying pre-existing medical conditions, or are pregnant, limit your interactions with others and avoid public settings
- Stay home if you aren’t feeling well
- Wear a cloth facial covering in all public settings
- Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Cough or sneeze into a tissue or your elbow
- Avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes
- Limit your face-to-face interactions
- Avoid large gatherings
CG Public Health continues to contact all lab-confirmed cases as well as close contacts who are identified. Public Health Director Brian Hanft says they make the calls and many times the person on the other end is shocked by their diagnosis or exposure. He says decreasing the spread of COVID-19 requires community commitment to social distancing and prevention practices.