Cerro Gordo County’s Conservation Director retiring
Left to right --- Cerro Gordo County supervisor Chris Watts and County Conservation Board vice-chair Shannon Anderson present outgoing Conservation executive director Mike Webb with a plaque during the board's June 21, 2022 meeting
MASON CITY — The executive director of the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board is retiring at the end of the month. Mike Webb has been with Cerro Gordo County Conservation since 1991 and was a wildlife area manager when he was appointed to take over the executive director position full-time in 2014 after the retirement of Fred Heinz.
Webb was recognized for his over three decades worth of service at today’s Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors meeting. “I’d just like to thank all the departments from the supervisors down to the Treasurer’s, Auditor’s, Recorder’s, that have helped me through the years whenever I have questions. I appreciate everybody’s help. It’s been a fun 31 years and now I get to go play.”
Josh Brandt, who currently serves as the county’s wildlife area manager, will replace Webb at the end of this week.