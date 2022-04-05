Cerro Gordo County Road B-20 to be closed later this spring for railroad crossing repairs
MASON CITY — County Road B-20 north of Mason City will be closed for at least a month later this year to make improvements at the railroad crossing near the Lehigh Company.
County engineer Brandon Billings says once the project starts later this spring it will take about four to six weeks to complete. “It will take about 30-45 days when it’s going on because we have to let that deep concrete cure before we can allow heavy traffic on it. They are hoping to start probably the beginning of June.”
Billings says the key to when the project will start is a reinforcing bar at the crossing. “The holdup at this time is the reinforcing bar that they are going to put in the road. If they get it sooner, they want to start sooner.”
The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today approved accepting the lowest bid for the project from Heartland Asphalt for $202,941.