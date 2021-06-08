Cerro Gordo County holding final mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week, some level of normalcy for the department near
MASON CITY — The final mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics are being held this week for the Cerro Gordo County
Department of Public Health. Director Brian Hanft says there’s two clinics this week at the old Sears store in the Southport Shopping Center with vaccinations moving into their offices. “Basically vaccinate administration preparation is moving to the health department, so we’re transitioning back there, along with closing down a mass vaccination clinic next week, so that will take probably several days getting all of the stuff back to where it went.”
Hanft says moving vaccines back into their office is a key benchmark in winding down the response to the pandemic. “It’s kind of a milestone for us. We basically next week will have one more final incident action plan which we do weekly, document the activities we’re doing, and then I think we can put that on the backburner. We should be back in business pretty much as usual as it relates to doing vaccines at our location. The hospital and the clinics continue to do what they are doing. The pharmacies continue to do what they’re doing.”
Hanft says the next big thing the department will have to tackle is when another boost dose is needed to be distributed to the public, but for now, his department can get back to some level of normalcy. “It’s been a hell of a run for 18 months, but I’m happy to report that each one of these things that we can tick off and kind of shut down or stop doing is a win.”
Hanft made his comments to the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors this morning. For more information you can head to cghealth.com.