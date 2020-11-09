Cerro Gordo County COVID-19 Press Conference at 3:00 PM this afternoon

      Breaking News
Nov 9, 2020 @ 12:41pm

Cerro Gordo County health leaders will be holding a special press conference at 3:00 PM this afternoon which you can hear on AM-1300 KGLO, AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, 93.9 The Country Moose, Star 106 and Super Hits 102.7-FM. Over the weekend, MercyOne North Iowa experienced the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic and Cerro Gordo County health officials will be holding a press conference to discuss the impact to our community.

