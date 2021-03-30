Cedar Rapids woman pleads not guilty to Joice, Kensett City Hall breakins
KENSETT — A Cedar Rapids woman has pleaded not guilty to breaking into the city halls in Joice and Kensett.
48-year-old Tomi Clarke was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree attempted burglary after the break-ins on February 18th.
A criminal complaint says the Joice City Hall suffered $4000 in damage due to the break-in there with a crowbar being used to break in, while the Kensett City Hall was also broken into in the same method with a filing cabinet being damaged and about $30 was taken from a petty cash bag.
Clarke filed a written plea of not guilty on Monday in Worth County District Court and is scheduled to stand trial on June 9th.