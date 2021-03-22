      Weather Alert

Casey’s will acquire 49 Circle K stores in Oklahoma

Mar 22, 2021 @ 10:59am

ANKENY — Ankeny-based Casey’s General Stores is acquiring 49 convenience stores in Oklahoma for $39 million.

The 49 stores in Oklahoma are branded as Circle K Stores and owned by Couche-Tard, which operates stores in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. Casey’s will supply the Oklahoma stores from its new distribution center in Joplin, Missouri, according to a news release. Casey’s executives expect the deal to close by the end of July.

In the spring of 2010, Couche-Tard offered nearly $2 billion to buy Casey’s General Stores, then attempted a hostile take-over when its offer was rejected. Casey’s shareholders voted to retain Casey’s board of directors that fall. Casey’s is the now fourth-largest convenience store chain in the U.S. and it operates more than 2200 stores in 16 states. Three of the Oklahoma stores its acquiring are owned by its Canadian competitor and the other 46 are leased properties.

For the latest

Trending
Iowa House passes bill to make state permits to buy, carry guns optional
United Express service from Mason City to Chicago off to a good start
Mason City Police Department creating new position to help victims of property crimes
Plea change hearing set for Kensett man accused of being involved in high speed chase
Active COVID case count, hospitalizations drop in north-central Iowa between Monday and Tuesday