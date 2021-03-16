Budget, Riverwalk among items tonight for Mason City City Council
MASON CITY — Mason City’s City Council tonight is scheduled to approve the Fiscal Year 2022 budget as well as start the process of developing the Willow Creek Riverwalk project:
== The council will hold a public hearing and then vote on the city’s budget that starts on July 1st. The overall levy for Mason City taxpayers will drop from $14.39 per $1000 assessed valuation down to $14.03. City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson in a memo to the council says the budget is designed to follow the council’s priorities established for 2022 including: continuing blight enforcement & infill development; infrastructure improvements; completion of the River City Renaissance project and starting the Willow Creek Riverwalk project; initiate additional outdoor recreation opportunities; and support & coordinate the branding and marketing of the city.
== The council at the start of tonight’s meeting will hear a presentation from Bergland and Cram before considering awarding a contract to the Mason City company for professional services for the design of the Willow Creek Riverwalk project. The city has received the Iowa Great Places designation and grant funding for the Willow Creek area and the Riverwalk has been included in two fiscal year budget for design and construction. City Administrator Aaron Burnett says with the funding being secured, it’s time to start the design phase of the project.
The council will meet in a virtual format starting at 7 o’clock tonight. You can watch the meeting online at masoncity.net and you can find ways to participate in the public hearing by heading to the council agenda through that website.