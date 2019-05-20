Budget amendment, ambulance fees on Clear Lake council agenda tonight

The Clear Lake City Council meets tonight with a number of things on their agenda:

== The council will discuss a budget amendment to this fiscal year’s budget that ends on June 30th. It’s the time of year where city and county governments make final adjustments to their budgets to deal with a number of issues. For the city of Clear Lake, most of the budget amendment deals with the North 32nd Street project, as city officials anticipate that more of the project will be completed prior to June 30th than originally anticipated. Other things to be dealt with in the budget amendment include funds for renovating the former Park & Recreation House for the Historical Society, adding money for the North Shore Drive street light banner pole project, dealing with a leaky roof at the library and adding some money into the budget for street repairs after a rough winter. A public hearing about the amendment will be held prior to the council being asked to approve.

== The council will consider the final reading of an ordinance making adjustments in user fees for the city’s ambulance service. The recommendation for the slight increases come from the city’s third-party billing administrator, PCC of West Bend, who has determined that the fees charged for the operation and maintenance of the ambulance service need to be raised to better offset the costs of the service. The increase will help close the gap between the city’s costs and the amount paid by Medicare and Medicaid.

The Clear Lake City Council meets tonight at 6 o’clock at City Hall.