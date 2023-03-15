Bristow woman accused of injuring 21-month-old child at Allison daycare

ALLISON — A Butler County woman has been charged with child endangerment while working at an Allison child care center.

A criminal complaint filed by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office says surveillance video from March 1st captured 46-year-old Cheri Rindels of Bristow shoving a 21-month-old female child inside the childcare toddler room of the Allison Little Lambs center down to the floor twice within minutes of one another. The child landed on her left wrist on the first fall and then was thrown down the second time and stayed down on the floor crying for several minutes.

Parents discovered the injury after picking up their child that evening and then were notified by the daycare director the following day about the incident. X-rays were taken at a Waverly healthcare facility with the child being referred to an orthopedic specialist in Waterloo, where on March 9th, it was determined that the arm was broken.

A charge of child endangerment causing bodily injury, a Class D felony, was filed on Monday in Butler County District Court, with a warrant being served on Tuesday. The preliminary hearing for Rindels is scheduled for April 5th.