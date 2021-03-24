Bridge project begins next week on US Highway 69 in Belmond
BELMOND — Construction is scheduled to start on Monday on a bridge replacement project on US Highway 69 in Wright County.
The Iowa Department of Transportation says they will be replacing bridges on the highway over the West Branch River and Iowa River and replace pavement from the railroad tracks to Wright County Road C-20.
During the project, motorists will be detoured around the work zone by traveling east for about a mil on Fifth Street Southeast to Luick’s Lane South, north for about a mile and a half to Wright County Road C-20, then west for about a mile and back onto US 69.