BREAKING — State high school baseball moving from Des Moines to Carroll, Iowa City for 2021

State high school baseball moving from Des Moines to Carroll, Iowa City for 2021
BOONE — — For the first time in 16 years, the high school state baseball tournament will not be held in Des Moines, with two separate sites being announced to host the tournament in Iowa City and Carroll.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced the change today with the association’s Board of Control approving the state tournament schedules and sites earlier this morning. The IHSAA says conflicting dates with new minor league baseball schedules caused a change for 2021 and the association has not yet determined sites or details for baseball’s future state tournaments. Principal Park in Des Moines had served as the site for all four classes of the state tournament since 2005.
Classes 1A and 2A will play at Merchants Park in Carroll, which has previously hosted state baseball tournaments, including a run between 1995 and 2004 when two of the four classes played there in an expanded eight-team format. The 1A quarterfinals will take place on Monday July 26th, the 2A quarterfinals on Tuesday July 27th, with semifinals for both classes on Wednesday July 28th and finals on Thursday July 29th.
Iowa City will host the state baseball tournament for the first time, with Duane Banks Field at the University of Iowa serving as the host stadium. Class 3A will have quarterfinals on Wednesday July 28th, 4A quarterfinals will be Thursday July 29th, with the semifinals on Friday July 30th and championship games on Saturday July 31st.