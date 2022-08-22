BREAKING — Osage man arrested for murder in death of missing Cerro Gordo County woman

OSAGE — An Osage man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with the discovery of a missing Mason City woman’s body in rural Mitchell County last summer.

Authorities in February asked for the public’s help in finding 29-year-old Angela Bradbury of rural Cerro Gordo County, who had been last seen ten months earlier. In July 2021, a human skull which had been placed on a stick was found by a teenager, with additional remains being located in the Greenbelt River Trail Park in rural Mitchell County this past April.

23-year-old Nathan Gilmore was interviewed last Friday by law enforcement. A criminal complaint says he initially told investigators he knew about the case due to media reports but nothing else, but he then changed his story that he picked up a woman near the Cerro Gordo County Jail on April 6th 2021 and took her to a house in Mason City and then went back to work in St. Ansgar. The complaint says GPS records obtained from Gilmore’s Facebook account showed that he was active in the area of the Greenbelt River Trail Park between 7:21 and 8:37 PM on that date.

Authorities say a search warrant executed at Gilmore’s residence found a drawing affixed to a whiteboard in his living room. The drawing depicted a satanic goat’s head in the shape of a pentagram with what appeared to be blood spatters drawn on it. Written on the drawing, next to the goat head, were the numbers “04-06”, “0590” and “43.3 -92.8”. Authorities conclude that the “04-06” coincides with the date when Bradbury was last seen, “590” appears to coincide with an urban dictionary acronym meaning that “someone is tired of living”, and the “43.3 -92.8” appears to be an abbreviated GPS coordinate for the Greenbelt River Trail Park.

Gilmore has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Mitchell County Jail on a total of $1 million bond. He’s due in court for a preliminary hearing on August 30th.