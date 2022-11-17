BREAKING --- Four children dead in Mason City house fire

MASON CITY — Four children are dead after a house fire in Mason City on Wednesday morning.

The Mason City Fire Department says they were called shortly after 5:00 AM to 509 North Washington for the report of a fully involved house fire.

Two people, 55-year-old John Mcluer and 11-year-old Ravan Mcluer, were able to escape the house before firefighters arrived. They were taken to the hospital to be treated for burn-related injuries with their conditions not being known at this time.

An immediate search of the structure by firefighters found four victims who were later transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. The victims are three-year-old Phenix Mcluer, six-year-old Drako Mcluer, 10-year-old Odin Mcluer, and 12-year-old John Mcluer. Their cause of death is under investigation by the medical examiner’s office.

Two firefighters also suffered minor injuries from battling the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation by Mason City Fire and Police Department personnel as well as the State Fire Marshal’s Office.