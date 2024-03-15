KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Bloomingdale announces re-election bid for Iowa House

March 15, 2024 5:45AM CDT
Representative Jane Bloomingdale (R-Northwood)

NORTHWOOD — Northwood Republican Jane Bloomingdale announced on Thursday her re-election bid for the Iowa House.

Bloomingdale served in Northwood city government for 20 years and is completing her fourth term in the Iowa House. Bloomingdale currently serves as the chair of the House State Government Committee while also serving on the Commerce, Local Government, and Ways & Means committees.

Bloomingdale currently serves House District 60, which includes Clear Lake and Ventura as well as the western portion of Cerro Gordo County, all of Worth and Mitchell counties, as well as the northwestern portion of Floyd County including the towns and surrounding areas of Nora Springs and Rockford. 

