“Best in Show” winner announced for River City Sculptures on Parade display

MASON CITY — The “Best in Show” winner of the 10th annual River City Sculptures on Parade display has been announced.

The piece entitled “Reflective Moments” is the creation of Ruth Gee of Hastings Michigan, who will receive a cash award of $2000.

The judges considered beauty, skill and technique, inherent meaning, uniqueness , and fulfilled intent in their evaluation. Gee says it was her first bronze sculpture and was meant to emphasize the need to take time and reflect on our life.

The sculpture is on display on North Federal Avenue in front of Jasperson Insurance.