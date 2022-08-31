KGLO News KGLO News Logo

“Best in Show” winner announced for River City Sculptures on Parade display

August 31, 2022 10:22AM CDT
Share

MASON CITY — The “Best in Show” winner of the 10th annual River City Sculptures on Parade display has been announced.

The piece entitled “Reflective Moments” is the creation of Ruth Gee of Hastings Michigan, who will receive a cash award of $2000.

The judges considered beauty, skill and technique, inherent meaning, uniqueness , and fulfilled intent in their evaluation. Gee says it was her first bronze sculpture and was meant to emphasize the need to take time and reflect on our life.

The sculpture is on display on North Federal Avenue in front of Jasperson Insurance.

 

For the latest

Trending

1

Suspended sentences, probation for Mason City man accused of shooting at a vehicle, burglaries
2

UPDATED --- Plea agreement for Chicago man accused of murdering a man in downtown Mason City
3

Mason City woman pleads guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store
4

Jury selection today in Mason City murder case, trial moved to Mitchell County
5

Repairs recommended for one of Iowa’s first tourism attractions