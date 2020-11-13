      Weather Alert

Belmond-Klemme teacher tested positive for COVID days before his death

Nov 13, 2020 @ 4:58am
Jason Englert (Warner Funeral Home, Spencer)

BELMOND — A Belmond-Klemme teacher who was found dead in his home this past weekend had tested positive recently for COVID-19.

38-year-old Jason Englert was found in his home on Sunday. Englert’s family told Des Moines TV station KCCI that he had tested positive for coronavirus three days before his death.

Englert’s family said though they did not know the exact cause of death yet, they were wondering if the virus caused a heart attack or stroke. 

Englert was a talented and gifted teacher who also coached junior high volleyball, junior high girls basketball and was planning on coaching varsity girls track this spring.

