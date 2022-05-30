Band Festival awards handed out
MASON CITY — Awards were handed out Saturday afternoon after the 83th annual North Iowa Band Festival parade.
This year’s Band Festival King and Queen were from the same high school, as Ceclia Hill and Jordan Ryner of Central Springs were named as the royalty. Hill is the daughter of Andy and Michelle Hill and plans to attend Iowa State University in the fall. Ryner is the son of Jayson and Sarah Ryner and will also be attending Iowa State in the fall.
Lake Mills claimed the Meredith Willson Sweepstakes prize, awarded to the high school marching band with the overall highest score. They also were winners of the Class 2A competition. Northwood-Kensett was the Class 1A winner, while Forest City won the Class 3A competition.
In the parade competitions, Curries won the Grand Marshal Award for best use of the festival theme “Band Festival on Broadway”. Chad Harrison CPA finished second while Window World of Mason City finished third.
First Citizens Bank won first place for the Mr. Toot Award, given to the entry with the most originality, artistic quality, and well-crafted design, based on a theme of their choice. Clear Lake Bank & Trust finished second while the Mason City Lions Club was third.
The carnival and concessions will be open downtown today starting at noon, with the carnival holding a wristband day with unlimited rides for $20.