Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled

In this 2022 provided by the Schmidt and Morehead families, Tyler Schmidt, left, and his wife Sarah pose with their son Arlo and daughter Lula, right, while hiking near Cedar Falls, Iowa. Police said Saturday, July 23, 2022, the Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot while camping in a state park by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself. The couple's 9-year-old son survived. (Courtesy of the Schmidt and Morehead families)

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Autopsy results say three family members killed during a shooting last month at an eastern Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release Thursday that 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries.

Officials say their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation.

All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides.

The department confirmed that the killer was 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of LaVista, Nebraska, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The family from Cedar Falls was attacked July 22 in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.