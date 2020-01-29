Ask the Mayor — January 29, 2020 — “State of North Iowa” event, IEDA director Debi Durham
(L-R) Cerro Gordo County supervisor Tim Latham, Clear Lake mayor Nelson Crabb, North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation executive director Chad Schreck, Mason City city administrator Aaron Burnett, IEDA director Debi Durham, and Mason City Chamber of Commerce executive director Robin Anderson
On this extended on-line version of “Ask the Mayor” posted on January 29, 2020 — we sit down with Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority director Debi Durham to talk about the progress of the River City Renaissance project, which is receiving support from the IEDA’s Iowa Reinvestment Act program. Durham was the keynote speaker at the “State of North Iowa” event held on January 23rd at the Mason City Arena. Included in today’s extended program is audio from that event.