Ashley Hinson makes campaign stop in Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE — Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was in Clear Lake this morning as she starts campaigning in Iowa’s new Second Congressional District. Legislators approved new congressional districts as part of the redistricting process this past fall, with the new 2nd District now including Cerro Gordo, Floyd and Butler counties in our immediate listening area, along with Worth and Mitchell counties which are in her current 1st District.
Hinson, a Republican from Marion, tells KGLO News that she’s excited to be out on the road and meeting constituents in the new Second District. “If there’s one thing that’s consistent that I’m hearing across Iowa, whether it’s here in Clear Lake or in my home town of Marion, people are concerned about the future direction of this country. I just wanted to get out and talk with people about what’s on their mind so I can make sure that I earn their vote and earn the opportunity to go back to Washington DC and tell their stories there.”
Hinson says the concerns she’s regularly hearing are from all Iowans, not just those in her current congressional district. “Those are the messages that I continue to hear, whether it’s in these new counties that I’m picking up, I think the thing is that it is consistent everywhere I go in Iowa, people are concerned about the direction of this country.”
Hinson says she enjoys visiting with her constituents about issues they are concerned about. “I’m really excited to get out on the road and excited to talk to Iowans. That’s why I ran for this job is to get out there and meet with people and make sure that I can be their advocate and their storyteller, because sometimes rural America’s values and priorities are not always echoed in the backroom conversations in Washington.”
Hinson is a former Cedar Rapids television news anchor and will face Democrat Liz Mathis, who also was a former TV anchor in the Cedar Rapids-Waterloo television market who currently is a state senator and is the chief information officer at Four Oaks in Cedar Rapids.