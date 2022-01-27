Arrest made in Clear Lake convenience store robbery while another Mason City convenience store robbed
MASON CITY — For the third time this week, a Cerro Gordo County convenience store has been robbed, but an arrest has been announced in the first robbery case.
== Mason City police report that shortly before 5:45 Wednesday morning, the YesWay store at 637 12th Northeast was robbed. A store employee reported that a male subject had come into the store and demanded money from the cash register. Responding officers determined that the suspect fled the area on foot and is described as a male, whose clothing concealed his identity, and was about 5-foot-6 tall. The store employee was not injured. The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 421-3636.
== Meanwhile the Clear Lake Police Department says they’ve arrested two people in connection with the robbery of the Casey’s General Store at 202 US Highway 18 East on Sunday morning. 23-year-old Houston Conway and 25-year-old Alexa Cockrell, both from Britt, were arrested in Mason City on Wednesday. Clear Lake police say both have been charged with second-degree robbery. Online Cerro Gordo County jail records say Conway is being held on four charges of second-degree robbery and one count of ongoing criminal activity and is being held on a total of $42,500. Jail records say Cockrell is being held on one count of second-degree robbery, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of contempt in connection with violating a no contact order. She’s being held on a total of $11,300 bond.