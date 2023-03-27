KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Ant-Man Star Jonathan Majors Arrested In New York

March 27, 2023 11:43AM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — The actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment after a domestic dispute.

New York police said in a statement that the victim was a 30-year-old woman who was hospitalized with minor injuries to her head and neck.

The NYPD confirmed he was no longer in custody Saturday night.

Majors is the star of the recently released “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” and considered one of Hollywood’s fastest rising stars.

A lawyer for Majors contended Sunday that there was evidence showing that he was “entirely innocent.”

For the latest

Trending

1

Osage man charged with murdering missing Cerro Gordo County woman wants trial moved out of Osage
2

Bristow woman accused of injuring 21-month-old child at Allison daycare
3

Clear Lake man accused of sexual abuse pleads guilty to lesser charges
4

Osage man's murder trial to be moved to Bremer County
5

Mason City police release more details about worker-related death of Cerro Gordo County employee