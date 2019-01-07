Another teen apprehended in Mason City robbery investigation, final suspect may be out of state

MASON CITY — Mason City police say that one more suspect has been apprehended while a third may be out of state in connection with a home robbery late last month.

The robbery happened late on the night of December 27th at a home in the 800 block of 8th Northeast, with an adult female resident saying three males forced their way into her home, with one suspect holding her down while the other two stole items from the home. Police say the victim was strangled by her attacker, lost consciousness and was also threatened that she would be stabbed.

After the execution of search warrants last Thursday, 16-year-old Joseph Jaskiel was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery. Police say a 15-year-old old was detained on Thursday night and also charged with first-degree robbery, and is in the custody of juvenile court services.

Police say a first-degree robbery arrest warrant has also been issued for 17-year-old Camden Nicholson, who they believe is no longer in the state.