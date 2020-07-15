      Weather Alert

Another round of COVID-19 testing planned for Fort Dodge inmates (audio)

Jul 15, 2020 @ 4:18am
Fort Dodge prison (KCRG TV photo)

WEBSTER CITY — Governor Reynolds Tuesday said all the inmates at the state prison in Fort Dodge who’ve tested negative this month for COVID-19 are being re-tested today.

An inmate died of complications of the virus and 186 inmates, along with 19 staff members, have tested positive among the nearly 1,400 tests that were performed in the past couple of weeks. An autopsy is being performed to determine in another inmate’s recent death was related to the virus.

“It kind of was not a matter of it, but when, I mean, with a congregate setting like that,” Reynolds said, “and you just have people, workforce that are in and out, that eventually, you know, they get exposed.”

Reynolds said the director of the state’s prison system has posted a video on the Iowa Department of Corrections’ website, answering questions about the outbreak and adjustments made inside the prison.

Reynolds made her comments at a midday news conference in Webster City.

Audio: Governor’s news conference 7/14/2020.  31:00

