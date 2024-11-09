An Indiana man was arrested and charged for reportedly stabbing his brother to death with an orange knife for $10.

Police in Anderson, roughly 40 miles from Indianapolis, claim they discovered a bloody scene when they responded to a stabbing call on October 30 at 11:49 p.m.

Caleb Xavier Ingram, 21, opened the door when police arrived and took them upstairs to the murder scene, according to WXIN.

They discovered William Henry Ingram IV, 22, with a knife wound to the left side of his neck. Law & Crime reports that police discovered bloody tracks and blood in the hallway, bedroom, and bathroom.

Outside the suspect’s bedroom, authorities found a medium-sized orange knife. The publication reported that blood, not his own, covered Caleb Ingram. Police took his brother to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Caleb Ingram was sent to the hospital for “possible medical treatment” because of the “amount of blood on him,” but physicians discovered that he had no injuries.

The man informed authorities that his brother had spent money he had intended to spend on his girlfriend.

“I just took it to heart,” Caleb Ingram told police. Video captured of the back of a patrol vehicle revealed Caleb Ingram saying: “$10 dollars, you’re going to get mad at him for $10 dollars?”

“William, I’m so sorry,” the man continued, speaking to himself. “I love you so much. Please let him live. I’m so sorry. I will never pick up another knife.”

The man reportedly kept begging officials for information about his brother’s health. When officials informed Caleb Ingram that his brother had died, he “went to the floor and began breathing heavily.”

The men’s parents informed police that the two had never had a physical argument before the day of the alleged stabbing. The Madison County Jail is currently holding Caleb Ingram without bond. They have charged him with one count of murder.

