      Weather Alert

An 11-pound mammoth tooth found in Sheldon

Mar 17, 2022 @ 10:52am
Mammoth tooth found in Sheldon (KIWA photo)

SHELDON — A mammoth tooth has been found in northwest Iowa.

An engineering contractor working on a lift station project for the city of Sheldon spotted the woolly mammoth tooth on the ground after a recent excavation.

The tooth was on property owned by Northwest Iowa Community College near the Sheldon Rec Trail, about 800 feet west of the Floyd River.

Experts say the tooth, which weighs over eleven pounds was likely in the ground since the last glacial maximum which is suspected to have been over 20,000 years ago.

Northwest Iowa Community College officials say they will retain ownership of the tooth, but will display it at the Sheldon Prairie Museum in Sheldon.

For the latest

Trending
Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of assaulting girlfriend, setting her home on fire in Floyd County
Longtime deputy to run for Cerro Gordo County Treasurer's position
Mason City woman accused of selling heroin-fentanyl mix to confidential informant
Human remains found in rural Mitchell County last July identified, authorities ask for help in the case
Hampton man charged in Hancock County high-speed pursuit pleads guilty
Connect With Us