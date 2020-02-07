Amid irregularities, AP unable to declare winner in Iowa; DNC wants recount
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Associated Press is unable to declare a winner of Iowa’s Democratic caucuses. Following the Iowa Democratic Party’s release of new results late Thursday night, Pete Buttigieg leads Bernie Sanders by two state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted. That is a margin of 0.09 percentage points. However, there is evidence the party has not accurately tabulated some of its results, including those released late Thursday that the party reported as complete. The AP’s tabulation of the party’s results are at 99% of precincts reporting, with data missing from one of 1,765 precincts, among other issues.
== WASHINGTON (AP) — Will the Iowa caucuses ever wrap up? Now the chairman of the Democratic National Committee is calling for a “recanvass” of the results. Party leader Tom Perez tweeted Thursday that “enough is enough” after three days of technical issues and delays. Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are nearly tied for the lead after the delays. Both candidates have declared themselves victorious in Monday’s contest. The Associated Press said Thursday that it is unable to declare a winner in the contest. The Iowa Democratic Party suggested it may not comply with Perez’s request, issuing a statement that said it would conduct a recanvass if one was requested by one of the candidates.