Almost 100 cases of COVID-19 reported in listening area between Friday and Monday

Sep 8, 2020 @ 5:55am

DES MOINES — Almost 100 more cases of COVID-19 were reported in our listening area over the Labor Day weekend but no deaths were reported.

In the timeframe from 11 o’clock Friday morning to 11 o’clock Monday morning, 99 new cases of coronavirus were identified in our listening area according to the Iowa Department of Public Health — 24 in Cerro Gordo; 17 in Mitchell; 14 in Floyd; 13 in Kossuth; eight in Butler; seven in Winnebago; six in Franklin; four in Hancock; and three each in Worth and Wright.

The number of active cases has risen from 625 at 11 o’clock Friday morning to 641 as of 11 o’clock Monday morning.

70 more people have recovered in the area, making for a total of 2176. 

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 886 24
Butler 225 8
Floyd 241 14
Franklin 310 6
Hancock 164 4
Kossuth 136 13
Mitchell 125 17
Winnebago 174 7
Worth 85 3
Wright 526 3
Area Total 2872 99

 

 

Active Cases
Cerro Gordo 257
Butler 27
Floyd 49
Franklin 34
Hancock 21
Kossuth 47
Mitchell 47
Winnebago 78
Worth 17
Wright 64
Area Total 641

 

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 20
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 17
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 10
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 55

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 609 17
Butler 196 21
Floyd 189 4
Franklin 259 3
Hancock 141 6
Kossuth 89 5
Mitchell 78
Winnebago 86 1
Worth 68 1
Wright 461 12
Area Total 2176 70
