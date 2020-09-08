Almost 100 cases of COVID-19 reported in listening area between Friday and Monday
DES MOINES — Almost 100 more cases of COVID-19 were reported in our listening area over the Labor Day weekend but no deaths were reported.
In the timeframe from 11 o’clock Friday morning to 11 o’clock Monday morning, 99 new cases of coronavirus were identified in our listening area according to the Iowa Department of Public Health — 24 in Cerro Gordo; 17 in Mitchell; 14 in Floyd; 13 in Kossuth; eight in Butler; seven in Winnebago; six in Franklin; four in Hancock; and three each in Worth and Wright.
The number of active cases has risen from 625 at 11 o’clock Friday morning to 641 as of 11 o’clock Monday morning.
70 more people have recovered in the area, making for a total of 2176.
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|886
|24
|Butler
|225
|8
|Floyd
|241
|14
|Franklin
|310
|6
|Hancock
|164
|4
|Kossuth
|136
|13
|Mitchell
|125
|17
|Winnebago
|174
|7
|Worth
|85
|3
|Wright
|526
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2872
|99
|
|
|Cerro Gordo
|257
|Butler
|27
|Floyd
|49
|Franklin
|34
|Hancock
|21
|Kossuth
|47
|Mitchell
|47
|Winnebago
|78
|Worth
|17
|Wright
|64
|
|
|Area Total
|641
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|20
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|3
|Franklin
|17
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|10
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|55
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|609
|17
|Butler
|196
|21
|Floyd
|189
|4
|Franklin
|259
|3
|Hancock
|141
|6
|Kossuth
|89
|5
|Mitchell
|78
|
|Winnebago
|86
|1
|Worth
|68
|1
|Wright
|461
|12
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2176
|70