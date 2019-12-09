Albert Lea man pleads guilty to Worth County drug charge

      Breaking News
NORTHWOOD — It’s a week in jail for an Albert Lea man who pleaded guilty to a drug charge after a traffic stop in Worth County.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on the night of July 24th at the intersection of Highway 105 and Mallard Avenue west of Northwood. A search of the vehicle allegedly found marijuana, methamphetamine, drug pipes and a large knife located on the driver. 55-year-old Rodney Anderson was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, carrying weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Anderson pleaded guilty last week to one count of possession of methamphetamine with the other charges being dismissed. District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt sentenced Anderson to seven days in jail with credit for time served as well as a $315 fine. 

