Active number of COVID cases in north-central Iowa down when compared to last week, start of year
MASON CITY — Despite a slight increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa between Thursday and today, that number has steadily declined since the start of the year.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 55 new COVID-19 cases were identified in our 10-county listening area while 47 more people have recovered. No new deaths were reported in that time period in our listening.
The active case count for the listening area as of this morning was 1828. That’s down 27 from last Friday and down from the 2096 active cases in the area at the start of January.
In Cerro Gordo County, there were 15 new cases and nine recoveries between Thursday and today, raising the active case count to 425. That’s two more when compared to last Friday but 124 less than the 549 active cases on January 1st.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, 35 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from 40 on Thursday. Five are in an intensive care unit and three are on a ventilator.
|Active Cases
|1/22/21
|1/21/21
|1/15/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Friday
|Thursday
|Last Friday
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|425
|419
|423
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|229
|233
|254
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|132
|132
|128
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|164
|166
|156
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|157
|156
|169
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|211
|210
|180
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|143
|144
|171
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|117
|108
|110
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|111
|117
|122
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|139
|135
|142
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1828
|1820
|1855
|2096
|5526
|1510
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4708
|15
|Butler
|1498
|5
|Floyd
|1405
|3
|Franklin
|1032
|2
|Hancock
|1312
|5
|Kossuth
|1782
|6
|Mitchell
|1165
|1
|Winnebago
|1215
|12
|Worth
|615
|1
|Wright
|1660
|5
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16392
|55
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4211
|9
|Butler
|1245
|9
|Floyd
|1237
|3
|Franklin
|850
|4
|Hancock
|1131
|4
|Kossuth
|1527
|5
|Mitchell
|986
|2
|Winnebago
|1069
|3
|Worth
|500
|7
|Wright
|1497
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|14253
|47
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|72
|61
|11
|
|Butler
|24
|21
|3
|
|Floyd
|36
|28
|8
|
|Franklin
|18
|17
|1
|
|Hancock
|24
|19
|5
|
|Kossuth
|44
|41
|3
|
|Mitchell
|36
|35
|1
|
|Winnebago
|29
|24
|5
|
|Worth
|4
|3
|1
|
|Wright
|24
|22
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|311
|271
|40
|0