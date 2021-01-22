      Weather Alert
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from Noon Saturday until 6 AM CST Sunday for Hancock IA, Kossuth IA, Worth IA, Cerro Gordo IA, Winnebago IA, Floyd IA, Mitchell IA and Mower MN. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from Noon Saturday until 3 AM CST Sunday for Faribault MN and Freeborn MN.

Active number of COVID cases in north-central Iowa down when compared to last week, start of year

Jan 22, 2021 @ 11:02am

MASON CITY — Despite a slight increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa between Thursday and today, that number has steadily declined since the start of the year.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 55 new COVID-19 cases were identified in our 10-county listening area while 47 more people have recovered. No new deaths were reported in that time period in our listening.

The active case count for the listening area as of this morning was 1828. That’s down 27 from last Friday and down from the 2096 active cases in the area at the start of January.

In Cerro Gordo County, there were 15 new cases and nine recoveries between Thursday and today, raising the active case count to 425. That’s two more when compared to last Friday but 124 less than the 549 active cases on January 1st.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, 35 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from 40 on Thursday. Five are in an intensive care unit and three are on a ventilator. 

 

Active Cases 1/22/21 1/21/21 1/15/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Friday Thursday Last Friday January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 425 419 423 549 1807 477
Butler 229 233 254 175 517 82
Floyd 132 132 128 130 550 60
Franklin 164 166 156 133 305 42
Hancock 157 156 169 235 408 134
Kossuth 211 210 180 269 535 176
Mitchell 143 144 171 173 447 119
Winnebago 117 108 110 123 359 192
Worth 111 117 122 126 118 46
Wright 139 135 142 183 410 182
Area Total 1828 1820 1855 2096 5526 1510

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4708 15
Butler 1498 5
Floyd 1405 3
Franklin 1032 2
Hancock 1312 5
Kossuth 1782 6
Mitchell 1165 1
Winnebago 1215 12
Worth 615 1
Wright 1660 5
Area Total 16392 55

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4211 9
Butler 1245 9
Floyd 1237 3
Franklin 850 4
Hancock 1131 4
Kossuth 1527 5
Mitchell 986 2
Winnebago 1069 3
Worth 500 7
Wright 1497 1
Area Total 14253 47

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 72 61 11
Butler 24 21 3
Floyd 36 28 8
Franklin 18 17 1
Hancock 24 19 5
Kossuth 44 41 3
Mitchell 36 35 1
Winnebago 29 24 5
Worth 4 3 1
Wright 24 22 2
Area Total 311 271 40 0
For the latest

Trending
Minnesota man accused of burglarizing rural Clear Lake home found not competent to stand trial
Man charged with five new felonies in Iowa Trump rally shooting
Mason City School Board approves early retirement requests
Tickets for SkyWest's United Express jet services out of Mason City can now be purchased
Plea change hearing scheduled for Mason City man involved in motorcycle chase