Active COVID cases in north-central Iowa drop by another 100

Jan 5, 2021 @ 11:02am

MASON CITY — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa has declined by over 100 in a 24-hour period.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 67 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the 10-county listening area in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, while 169 more local cases have recovered.

One death was reported in the area, in Wright County, bringing the county’s total to 21 and the listening area’s total for the pandemic to 278.

In Cerro Gordo County, 12 new cases were reported while 46 new recoveries were reported in the 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in north-central Iowa dropped from 1925 on Monday to 1822 today. In Cerro Gordo County, that number declined from 479 to 445.

The number of people in north-central Iowa hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 45, one more than Monday. Seven of those patients are in an intensive care unit, also up one from Monday. Four of those patients are on a ventilator. 

Statewide seven more deaths were reported between Monday and Tuesday to bring the state’s total to 3999. 1806 new cases were reported statewide in the same 24 hour period while 3101 new recoveries were reported.

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 63 52 11
Butler 23 20 3
Floyd 36 28 8
Franklin 17 16 1
Hancock 24 19 5
Kossuth 32 31 1
Mitchell 31 31 0
Winnebago 28 23 5
Worth 3 2 1
Wright 21 19 2 1
Area Total 278 241 37 1

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4378 12
Butler 1310 10
Floyd 1302 9
Franklin 926 3
Hancock 1199 8
Kossuth 1574 6
Mitchell 1063 4
Winnebago 1116 8
Worth 539 4
Wright 1545 3
Area Total 14952 67

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 3870 46
Butler 1123 13
Floyd 1151 12
Franklin 776 9
Hancock 962 15
Kossuth 1341 29
Mitchell 872 11
Winnebago 977 9
Worth 414 8
Wright 1366 17
Area Total 12852 169

 

 

Active Cases 1/5/21 1/4/21 1/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Tuesday Yesterday Last Friday January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 445 479 549 549 1807 477
Butler 164 167 175 175 517 82
Floyd 115 118 130 130 550 60
Franklin 133 139 133 133 305 42
Hancock 213 220 235 235 408 134
Kossuth 201 224 269 269 535 176
Mitchell 160 167 173 173 447 119
Winnebago 111 112 123 123 359 192
Worth 122 126 126 126 118 46
Wright 158 173 183 183 410 182
Area Total 1822 1925 2096 2096 5526 1510
