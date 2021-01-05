Active COVID cases in north-central Iowa drop by another 100
MASON CITY — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa has declined by over 100 in a 24-hour period.
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 67 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the 10-county listening area in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, while 169 more local cases have recovered.
One death was reported in the area, in Wright County, bringing the county’s total to 21 and the listening area’s total for the pandemic to 278.
In Cerro Gordo County, 12 new cases were reported while 46 new recoveries were reported in the 24-hour period.
The number of active cases in north-central Iowa dropped from 1925 on Monday to 1822 today. In Cerro Gordo County, that number declined from 479 to 445.
The number of people in north-central Iowa hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 45, one more than Monday. Seven of those patients are in an intensive care unit, also up one from Monday. Four of those patients are on a ventilator.
Statewide seven more deaths were reported between Monday and Tuesday to bring the state’s total to 3999. 1806 new cases were reported statewide in the same 24 hour period while 3101 new recoveries were reported.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|63
|52
|11
|
|Butler
|23
|20
|3
|
|Floyd
|36
|28
|8
|
|Franklin
|17
|16
|1
|
|Hancock
|24
|19
|5
|
|Kossuth
|32
|31
|1
|
|Mitchell
|31
|31
|0
|
|Winnebago
|28
|23
|5
|
|Worth
|3
|2
|1
|
|Wright
|21
|19
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|278
|241
|37
|1
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4378
|12
|Butler
|1310
|10
|Floyd
|1302
|9
|Franklin
|926
|3
|Hancock
|1199
|8
|Kossuth
|1574
|6
|Mitchell
|1063
|4
|Winnebago
|1116
|8
|Worth
|539
|4
|Wright
|1545
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|14952
|67
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|3870
|46
|Butler
|1123
|13
|Floyd
|1151
|12
|Franklin
|776
|9
|Hancock
|962
|15
|Kossuth
|1341
|29
|Mitchell
|872
|11
|Winnebago
|977
|9
|Worth
|414
|8
|Wright
|1366
|17
|
|
|
|Area Total
|12852
|169
|Active Cases
|1/5/21
|1/4/21
|1/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Tuesday
|Yesterday
|Last Friday
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|445
|479
|549
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|164
|167
|175
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|115
|118
|130
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|133
|139
|133
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|213
|220
|235
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|201
|224
|269
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|160
|167
|173
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|111
|112
|123
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|122
|126
|126
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|158
|173
|183
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1822
|1925
|2096
|2096
|5526
|1510